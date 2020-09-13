Brie Bella dresses 6-week-old son Buddy as a football to kick off NFL season

Football is back! To celebrate the start of the 2020 NFL season, Brie Bella got some festive attire for the family, including an adorable getup for baby Buddy.

The “Total Bellas” star shared some adorable photos on Instagram with her six-week-old son as the star of the show in a football onesie. Bella ended the slideshow of photos with a sweet family snap of her husband, Daniel Bryan, and three-year-old daughter Birdie. (Swipe right to see all the cute pics.)

“Soooo excited for some @philadelphiaeagles and @seahawks today!!!” she captioned the post. "💚💙 Trying to convince Buddy to be an Eagle Fan but I’m thinking he’s leaning towards the Seahawks....at least my Bird is an Eagle girl!! #flyeaglesfly 🏈 @nfl”

Bella took to Instagram Stories to further state her case for her favorite team, sharing another snap of Buddy donning the brown-and-white football onesie on Instagram Stories, writing, "Fly Eagles Fly."

There's plenty of time for the couple's second child to decide whether he wants to follow in his mom's footsteps as an Eagles fan or lean towards his dad's side and embrace the Seahawks.

Bella and Bryan welcomed six-week-old Buddy back in early August. The 36-year-old former WWE star shared the news on Instagram the next day, posting a shot of her holding hands with her husband and baby Buddy.

“It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020,” she captioned the announcement photo. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

Bella's family grew just one day after her twin sister, Nikki Bella, gave birth to her first child, a son named Matteo. The sisters announced that they were pregnant at the same time back in January sharing that their due dates were going to be less than two weeks apart.

Rather than two weeks, Matteo and Buddy were born just 22 hours apart from each other and according to their moms, the boys are just two peas in a pod.

“What's crazy about Buddy and Mateo is, they both have the same scream-cry," Nikki said. "It's the cutest high-pitch noise and they're identical. Even their coos are identical and they're so cute.”