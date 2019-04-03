Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 3, 2019, 9:56 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Bridget Moynahan says she and ex-boyfriend Tom Brady make a winning team when it comes to co-parenting their 11-year-old son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan.

While promoting her new book, “Our Shoes, Our Selves: 40 Women, 40 Stories, 40 Pairs of Shoes," the "Blue Bloods" star, 47, opened up about the pain she endured when she and the New England Patriots quarterback split in 2006.

Actress Bridget Moynahan said she and ex Tom Brady were determined to parent their son, Jack, together. Sean Zanni / Getty Image

Moynahan, who was pregnant with Jack when the pair parted ways, told People the tabloid scrutiny on her was almost more than she could bear.

"Being pregnant and having a baby are such personal, intimate moments,” said the star. “I would have cars following me, and men hiding in the bushes outside my house."

Moynahan and Brady at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2005. Mark Mainz / Getty Images

The fact that Brady had already moved on with new love Gisele Bündchen — whom he married in 2009 — made the public's fascination with the breakup that much more intense.

"As a new mother, you want to just protect your child," Moynahan added. "That kind of attention felt like a threat.”

Luckily, everything worked out in the end.

Brady, 41, and his supermodel wife, 38, are now parents to a son, Benjamin, 9, and daughter, Vivian Lake, 6. Moynahan has been happily married to businessman Andrew Frankel since 2015.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together," said Moynahan, "and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child but also loved our child as if he was their own."

“I don’t think you can ask for more than that," she added. "My son is surrounded by love.”