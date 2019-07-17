Sign up for our newsletter

Father and son time!

Brian Austin Green's oldest son, Kassius Marcil-Green, visited his dad on the set of the upcoming "Beverly Hills, 90210" revival.

Green's ex Vanessa Marcil took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of Kassius, 17, grinning on the "BH90210" set in Vancouver, Canada.

Marcil's snap was taken from a video Green's co-star Shannen Doherty shared in her Instagram stories. Doherty wrote across the image, "Family day on set!!!"

Vanessa Marcil and Brian Austin Green in an undated photo. The former couple welcomed son Kassius in 2002. Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

Green, 46, and Marcil, 50, began dating in the late 1990s after meeting on the set of the original "90210." Marcil joined the show's cast as Gina Kincaid in season nine.

The pair got engaged in 2001 and welcomed Kassius in March 2002. They eventually split in 2003.

The following year, Green began dating actress Megan Fox. When the couple walked down the aisle in an intimate Hawaiian ceremony in 2010, Kassius, then 8, served as his dad's best man.

When Green married actress Megan Fox in 2010, Kassius served as his best man. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Green and Fox, 33, are now parents to three boys of their own: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, who turns 3 in August.