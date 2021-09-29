IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Brian Austin Green posts rare photo of son Noah to celebrate his 9th birthday

The actor and father of four shared a sweet birthday tribute to the oldest son he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox.
Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green shared a rare photo of son Noah, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox, on the boy’s 9th birthday.Nathan Congleton / NBCUniversal via Getty Images
By Ree Hines

Brian Austin Green, much like his ex-wife, Megan Fox, doesn’t share many photos of their children publicly. But when a special occasion comes around, he’s been known to make a rare exception for a little social media celebration.

That happened earlier this week, when the proud father of four took to Instagram to tell his fans and followers that son Noah just turned 9.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUV3v8lPd0i

On Monday, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star and current “Dancing With the Stars” contestant posted a sweet flashback photo from Noah’s toddler days.

“I can’t believe you’re 9 today !!!” Green wrote in the caption that accompanied the shot. “I love you.❤️ Happy birthday 🎂🎁🎈”

And Noah got an extra felicitation from a famous name in the comments section.

Sharna Burgess, Green’s pro “Dancing” partner and real-life partner, wrote, “Beautiful Noah 💕 Happy Birthday baby!!”

For those wondering what the 9-year-old looks like these days, Green offered a glimpse back in June.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQXs21SHeSI

In honor of Father’s Day, the 48-year-old shared a celebratory family photo, in which he posed in a pool surrounded by all four of his sons. The shot shows Noah sitting to the far right. The other two sons Green shares with Fox, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, sit between Noah and his father. Pictured to Green’s left is his oldest son, 19-year-old Kassius, whom he shares with his former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star, Vanessa Marcil.

As for Fox, the last time she shared social media pics of the boys was way back in 2019, when she and Green took their family to Disneyland.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3isQoSF6to

Six months after that, the former couple parted ways after 10 years of marriage.

Ree Hines

Ree Hines is a freelance writer and editor who covers pop culture, lifestyle stories and trending news. She’s also a soul-music loving, coffee-obsessed member of both Team Cat and Team Dog. Ree lives in Tampa, Florida, and is a regular contributor to TODAY.com.