Brian Austin Green defends his sons' long hair: 'They are beautiful'

Brian Austin Green is standing up for his sons after he received negative comments on a photo he posted of him and his children.

On Friday, the "BH90210" star shared a family photo of him and his kids out on a shopping trip on Instagram and decided to address some of the comments criticizing his boys' hairstyles.

The actor, 47, appears in the photo with three of his kids, Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4, who he shares with Megan Fox. Green is also father to son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 18, whom he shares with Vanessa Marcil.

And while many fans commented on what a beautiful family they are and how amazing it would be to run into Green on a Target run, others saw an opportunity to criticize.

"There's something not right when they all look/dress like girls," commented one person.

"Bible talks about males shouldn't have long hair like a female," another person wrote.

Green defended his boys in a comment on the post.

"I've read some of the comments here," he wrote. "I’m not saying anything is right or wrong. I think some people with different opinions are attacked because opinions usually start with the words 'I think' or something similar. When people state opinions as facts is when arguments happen.

"The fact is my boys have and like long hair. In my opinion they are beautiful and will still be and possibly be mistaken for girls if they wore matching short and tshirt combos and had short hair. Some people like boys and men with long hair. Some people don’t. Both opinions are ok."

This isn't the first time Green has defended his sons against comments from the public.

In 2017, when Noah, who was four at the time, was seen in public wearing dresses, the actor said he was fine with it. "It's his life," he commented in an interview with "Hollywood Pipeline's" Straight from the Source.

Fox, the mother of the three young boys, has also publicly defended her sons' long hair in the past.

"I let my kids wear what they want!” Fox told TODAY Parents. “They will tell me what they are. It’s not my job to teach them that.”

This past spring, Green announced on his podcast that he and Fox were calling it quits after 10 years of marriage after Fox returned from a trip abroad and asked her husband for space.

“We had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she will always love me," said Green. "And I know as far as a family, like what we built is really cool. It’s really special. We decided, ‘Let’s make sure we don’t lose that.’”