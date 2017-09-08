Brian Austin Green defends his son wearing dresses: 'It's his life'

share tweet pin email

Brian Austin Green has four sons, including three with wife Megan Fox. One of them, 4-year-old Noah, likes to wear dresses sometimes.

And dad is just fine with that!

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

Noah often is seen in public with his parents in various dresses and according to a recent interview Green did with "Hollywood Pipeline's" Straight from the Source, there's no problem with that at all.

"My son, he's 4," the actor said during the interview. "I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, 'I don't care. He's 4 and if he wants to wear it then he wears it.'"

FilmMagic Brian Austin Green in 2014.

But he wasn't done, because Noah's sartorial sense is much wider than mere dresses. "And it's dresses or goggles or slippers, whatever," he continued. "It's his life; they're not my clothes."

Crazy how good looking he is A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@arent_you_that_guy) on Nov 16, 2016 at 8:03pm PST

Green, 44, and Fox, 31, have been married since 2010 and also have Bodhi, 3, and Journey, 1. Green's son Kassius is 15, and his mom is actress Vanessa Marcil.

But back to Noah, who we imagine has no idea that anyone's discussing him at all. Still, it's probably nice to know that he has dad's full support.

"I feel like at 4 or 5, that's a time when he should be having fun," said Green. "He's not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, awesome. Good on him."

Indeed!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.