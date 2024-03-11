Missing 12-year-old boy spent the night in an Ohio Target

A 12-year-old boy reported missing over the weekend was discovered Monday morning at an Ohio Target store, where he’d apparently spent the night, authorities said.

Scott Varner, spokesperson for Franklin County Children Services, said the child was reported missing by his parents on Sunday. It’s believed he spent the night at the location, police told NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus.

Varner said by email, “This was a runaway situation.”

There were no reports the boy was harmed, and no charges were expected, the station said.

The Target store in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Google Maps

Staff at the store, which is on the east side of Columbus, on the border with Reynoldsburg, “immediately contacted law enforcement upon finding this child and cared for him until authorities arrived,” Target said in a statement.

“The well-being of our guests is our top priority,” the company said.

The boy was transferred to a children’s services facility, and he was reunited with his parents Monday afternoon, Varner said.

The Columbus Division of Police did not immediately respond to NBC News’ requests for comment.

