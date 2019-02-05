Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 5, 2019, 4:35 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

This boy isn’t quite ready to meet the world … yet.

Former “Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel posted a photo of her baby bump on Instagram on Monday.

The actress looked breezy and casual in sneakers, black leggings, a green jacket, a light shirt, and a beanie hat, as she posed for the photo.

“Baby's first bump picture. #julybaby #babykarp #babyboy,” she captioned the post.

Early in January, Fishel announced she was pregnant on Instagram. The boy is due in July and will be the first child for the actress, 37, and her 39-year-old husband, Jensen Karp, whom she married last November.

“I'm eating for two,” she wrote. “I'm napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I'm shopping). I'm nesting. I'm reading books. I'm madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I've got baby apps. I'm confident. I feel inadequate. I'm showing one day and the next I'm not. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait.”

Karp, who produces "Drop the Mic," also announced Fishel's pregnancy on social media.

"GUYS. We’re having a baby boy," he wrote on Instagram. "Couldn’t be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel."