/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Danielle Fishel is getting ready to introduce a boy to the world.

On Wednesday, the “Boy Meets World” star revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant and due this summer.

“I'm eating for two,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of a pair of baby Nikes before listing how she's fitting all the stereotypes of a pregnant woman.

“I'm napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I'm shopping). I'm nesting. I'm reading books. I'm madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I've got baby apps. I'm confident. I feel inadequate. I'm showing one day and the next I'm not. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait.”

It will be the first child for the actress, 37, and her 39-year-old husband, Jensen Karp, who also broke the news on Instagram.

“GUYS. We're having a baby boy,” he wrote. “Couldn’t be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel.”

Eleven-year-old actor August Maturo, who played Fishel's son on the "Boy Meets World" reboot "Girl Meets World," chimed in with warm thoughts. "Your TV son is so happy you're getting a real-life son," he commented on her Instagram post. "You are going to be the greatest mom EVER, and I should know. Congratulations to you and @jensenclan88."

Fishel and Karp got married in November in a ceremony attended by "Boy Meets World" co-stars Will Friedle and Ben Savage, who had previously wished the couple well on their engagement.

Fishel isn't the only celebrity to usher in the new year with a sweet post about pregnancy. Carrie Underwood has also been making the social media rounds as she prepares to welcome her second son, sharing a photo of 3-year-old Isaiah resting on her belly, as well as posting a video of him and husband Mike Fisher tying her shoes — a simple act that Fishel may want to take as a sign of things to come.