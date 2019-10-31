A police officer in Arizona, took serving his community to the next level after a 5-year-old boy called 911 and ordered a McDonalds Happy Meal.

In the hilarious audio, which has been released by the City of Mesa Police Department, Charlie Skabelund wants to know if he is speaking with McDonalds.

“Do you have an emergency?” dispatcher Anthony Bonilla asks. After a pause, the kindergarten says that he would like “One Mc-Happy Meal” and then hangs up the phone.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Fifteen minutes later, officer Randolph “Scott” Valdez arrived at the Skabelund’s driveway with a Happy Meal in his hand.

"Officer Valdez was really sweet and went over the rules with Charlie about when you’re supposed to call 911, ” Charlie’s mom, Kim Skabelund, told TODAY Parents. “He explained how if he’s busy bringing Happy Meals to kids, he can’t help people who really need him. He couldn't have been nicer."

When Kim saw what was in the box — a cheeseburger with just ketchup — she realized her son had ordered food for his sister, Jadyn, 6.

“That’s what Jadyn gets. Charlie only eats the chicken nuggets,” she explained. “He's always looking out for Jadyn.”

Charlie Skabelund and Officer Randolph "Scott" Valdez. City of Mesa Police Department/Facebook

After the City of Mesa Police Department shared a photo of Valdez and Charlie on Facebook, it quickly went viral.

“Awesome to see a PD turn this ‘accident’ into a learning moment with a treat, too! Thank you for caring,” wrote one person.

Valdez’s proud wife, Charlotte Ann, couldn't help but chime in. “He wants to teach kids that the police aren’t just there for T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” she wrote. “They care about people and are there for help and support!”