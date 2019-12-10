Boy born with half a heart donates dozens of toys to other kids for Christmas

Elliott Wyche was born with half a heart, but it still has plenty of love to spread around during this holiday season.

The 4-year-old boy from Arlington, Texas, nicknamed "Tin Man," has put the hearts of kids in need before his own this Christmas by donating dozens of toys to a local police program.

Wyche was diagnosed before birth with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a congenital defect in which the left side of the heart is severely underdeveloped. He has undergone three open-heart surgeries in his life.

When his supporters who have followed his journey on Facebook offered to send him gifts for Christmas, he instead turned it into a toy drive for the Santa Cop program run by the Arlington Police Department.

The annual program provides toys and food to more than 400 families and 1,200 children in the area.

"He’s going through so much, but he's giving back to show that not only are we heroes for some kids, but he's my hero!” Arlington officer Carla Strauser told NBCDFW.

"My heart is going to be beeping tonight, and I don't know what to do," a beaming Elliott told NBCDFW.

While the right side of his heart has to do much more work to compensate for his condition, it hasn't stopped him from spreading joy to everyone he meets.

"He essentially is walking around, running around, with only half of a heart," his mother, Ashley Wyche, told NBCDFW.

Elliott's toy drive resulted in him donating dozens of gifts to the Arlington Police Department on Monday. He even made sure to help load up all the presents.

As a gift for his generosity, he got a surprise visit from Arlington police officers and a SWAT team.

He received his own little police vest and had a blast playing with a remote-controlled robot used by the SWAT team.

The officers couldn't help but smile at Elliott's infectious enthusiasm.

"My dad is the best, my mom is the best and everyone that I know is the best!" Elliott said.