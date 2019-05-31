Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 31, 2019, 9:22 PM UTC By Alyssa Newcomb

Sometimes, you just can't take another rendition of "Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star."

During a family reunion attended by a few hundred people last summer, 2-year-old Jake decided last minute to join the other kids onstage during the family talent show. That's when he decided to interrupt his sister and cousin, who were singing "Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star" and hum his favorite song—the "Imperial March" from Star Wars. The tune is best known as being Darth Vader's theme music.

"Sometimes when I need to laugh, I think about the time my cousin’s son took over a group rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to sing the Imperial March," Erin Gibson tweeted. While the moment happened last summer, it has turned into a viral hit and has been viewed 8.5 million times.

The family is asking for their last name to be withheld in order to protect the kids' privacy. Sarah Pollack, a family friend, told TODAY that the family has a tradition of having a talent show.

"One of the adults thought it would be cute to get the kids together to sing songs like 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' and "Itsy Bitsy Spider,'" said Pollack.

Jake didn't want to practice and instead did what most 2-year-olds do best. He ran around. When it came time for the kids to take the stage, he decided he wanted his moment in the spotlight.

Pollack said there was some confusion onstage between the kids regarding the order of songs to sing. Jake finally took over at the end—and the rest is now adorable internet history.