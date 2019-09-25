An 11-year-old boy from South Carolina stole a family car to drive about 200 miles in order to meet up with a stranger he met on Snapchat, authorities said.

The boy, whose identity was not released, was reunited with his family Monday after driving all the way from his home in Simpsonville, Charleston police said.

He pulled over in a cab company's parking lot in Charleston at about 12:30 a.m. and alerted an officer that he was lost, the police said.

The 11-year-old told police that he took the Buick Lacrosse and used his father's tablet to follow the GPS instructions to Charleston in order to live with a man he knew from the social media app Snapchat.

He told the officer that he lost the address where he had to meet the man because the app deletes messages after 24 hours and his father's tablet lost signal.

Police then called the boy's father, who was in the middle of reporting his son missing back home in Simpsonville.

It's unclear whether police will seek out the man the boy was trying to meet, but Charleston authorities said the tablet used has been kept as evidence.