Boo! Watch Britney Spears' son Jayden scare her in adorable prank

share tweet pin email

Oops, he did it again!

Britney Spears' mischievous sons, Sean and Jayden Federline, love scaring their famous mom with their devious pranks — and now little Jayden has spooked the poor pop star again.

🐠🐠🐠 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 25, 2018 at 11:54am PDT

The "Piece of Me" singer, 36, took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of her younger son's more recent high jinks.

“I just stole Mom’s phone,” the 11-year-old whispers to viewers in the short clip. “She got back from shopping, and she forgot it while she went shopping. So I stole it, and I’m gonna scare her with it.”

Jayden prowls quietly around a corner to his mom's walk-in closet and then pounces at Spears, screaming "Aaaah!"

"Jayden! Not funny!" Spears yells while wagging her finger at him.

My damn kids 😂 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 21, 2016 at 10:06pm PDT

Sneaky Jayden and his big brother, Sean, 12, frequently work together to frighten their mom — and she's often game enough to share the video evidence. In September 2016, Spears shared a clip of the devious duo scaring her so badly, she tumbled to the floor.

"Preston!" she screams as the boys laugh.

In May 2017, the brothers snuck up on Mom as she cooked in the kitchen, and a frazzled Spears can be seen jumping in fright at the stove.

The singer captioned that last funny clip, "Pay back is a ....... well, I think you know, my friends."

Here's hoping Spears one day shares a video of her sweet revenge!