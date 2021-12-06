Bode and Morgan Miller welcome a baby girl — see the cute announcement

Morgan Miller and her husband, former Olympic skier Bode Miller, have welcomed a baby girl.

The former pro volleyball player, 34, announced the happy news Monday when she shared a photo of their adorable newborn on Instagram, gushing, "She’s here! 💕✨"

The couple told People that their daughter, who hasn't been named yet, is already bringing the whole family joy. "She’s perfect and bringing her into this world was a perfect way to close this chapter of growing our family. Our hearts are so full," they said.

The pair are also parents to sons Nash, 6, Easton, 3, twins Asher and Aksel, 2, and late daughter Emeline, who died in a tragic drowning accident in 2018 when she was just 19-months-old. (Bode Miller, 44, is also dad to son Nate, 8, and daughter Dace, 13, from previous relationships.)

The Millers announced they were expecting again in May.

"Family means everything to us and we are so excited that ours continues to grow! Baby Miller Ocho coming November 2021," Morgan Miller wrote in a post on Instagram.

The pair revealed to People at the time that they were crossing their fingers for another daughter. "All of our kids are so unique, and it’s always a surprise," said Bode Miller, "but I think after losing Emmy we both felt we wanted to try for a girl."

One week later, the couple revealed their baby's sex during an interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. The Millers said they learned the happy news for themselves just days before at a gender reveal party when they saw an explosion of pink confetti.

"Oh my gosh, we are so excited," gushed Morgan Miller.

The busy mom also shared how she told her and her husband's older children that they would soon have a younger sibling.

"We told them on St. Patrick’s Day," she said. “I planned an elaborate scavenger hunt, and at the end of each clue was their pot of gold, and their pot of gold had a little treat plus a word, and they all had to pull their words out, and mix them together to figure out the sentence, and the sentence said, ‘Another baby Miller, coming November 2020.'"

"They were first completely shocked," she added.

The former athlete, who with her husband has urged other parents to learn about water safety since Emeline's tragic death, added that she was grateful to be welcoming another daughter.

"I feel like I haven’t fully got my head wrapped around it because every time I start thinking about it, I just start crying,” she said. "To get to experience a relationship with a little girl again ... is going to be unbelievable."