It's a girl for Bode and Morgan Miller!

The couple announced last week that they're expecting their sixth child together, and they shared the baby's sex on TODAY Monday, after hosting a gender reveal party over the weekend where their friends and family found out the exciting news.

"I am so nervous. Bode and I have no idea, so we'll see!" Morgan Miller, a former pro volleyball player, told fans in a video posted to Instagram ahead of the big moment, which involved an explosion of pink confetti and plenty of cheers and tears.

This will be the couple's first girl since their daughter Emmy drowned in a neighbor's pool at 19 months old in 2018. They told TODAY's Natalie Morales back in 2019 that they were wishing for another girl.

"All of our kids are so unique, and it’s always a surprise," Bode Miller, a former Olympic skier, told People magazine when the couple announced their pregnancy news. "I think after losing Emmy, we both felt we wanted to try for a girl."

"We both just knew that we had more space in our hearts to give more love," Morgan Miller added.

The Millers are also parents to sons Nash, 6, Easton, 2, and 18-month-old twins Asher and Aksel. Bode Miller is also dad to daughter Dace, 13, and son Nate, 8, from previous relationships.

After Emmy died, the couple became advocates for teaching children how to survive in water from a young age to prevent future tragedies in their family and others. When Asher and Aksel were just 7 months old, the Millers sat down with TODAY to share how they'd been teaching the twins Infant Swimming Resource self-rescue instruction.

"If your child is crawling, they should be floating," Morgan Miller said at the time. "If your child is walking, they should be swimming."