Bode and Morgan Miller reveal they've welcomed twins: 'It was pure magic'

Bode and Morgan Miller have welcomed twins!

The former Olympic skier, 42, and the professional beach volleyball player, 32, made the happy announcement on TODAY Tuesday that Morgan gave birth Friday to identical twin boys to add to their growing family.

"It was just pure magic," Morgan Miller said of the arrival of her twin boys. MCCALL MILLER ROHDE / Courtesy \ McCall Miller

The couple revealed on TODAY in August that they were expecting twins. The baby boys are not yet named.

"I'm doing really well. We're still floating from the whole experience," Morgan said by phone on TODAY. "It was just so amazing to have it go as spontaneous but as well as it did."

The birth story was indeed spontaneous, to say the very least. Bode recounted the tale to Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin, calling it "one of the more crazy things I've ever experienced."

The two boys are not yet named, Morgan and Bode said. McCall Miller

The midwives hadn't arrived in time for the home birth, Bode said, because his wife had told them she had some time before the twins' arrival. Bode asked them to come on over anyway.

"By the time they got there, me and my mom were holding the babies," he said. "Luckily my mom was a midwife, but she hadn't delivered babies in 20-plus years, and she never delivered twins. We were both pretty relaxed and pretty casual, but we were certainly not qualified to be doing an unassisted home delivery of twins!"

"The birth story is one of the more crazy things I've ever experienced," Bode said. McCall Miller

Morgan said she and her husband are cloud nine.

"For Bode to get to deliver his identical twin boys with his mom — it was just pure magic."

Bode embraces his newborn sons. McCall Miller

The twins give the couple three children under 2 years old, as they also have a 1-year-old son, Easton. He has helped them heal in the wake of the drowning death of their 1-year-old daughter, Emmy, in 2018.

The couple also have an older son, Nash, 4, and Bode has a daughter, Dace, 11, and son, Nate, 6, from previous relationships.

The four children were part of Morgan's poignant pregnancy announcement on Instagram in August.

Easton was born in October of 2018, four months after Emmy drowned in a neighbor's pool.

"We carry Emmy with us every day,'' Morgan said on TODAY in August. "That part doesn't ever get easier, but we just imagine what it would be like to have her there, and we share our tears and we share our memories and we revisit stories. Keeping her a part of our family has really made this journey a little bit easier for our family."

Since the accident, the couple has been raising awareness and funding for charities that promote water safety education. Drowning is the number one cause of injury-related death in children ages 1 to 4.

They had a bittersweet moment in April when Easton had his first infant swim lesson.

Morgan Miller showed off her baby bump in the summer after announcing she was pregnant with twins. Bode and Morgan Miller

"It's really cool to see that process of ISR (infant swimming resource) kind of come to fruition because in the beginning you're kind of like, 'Oh my God, my kid is trying to learn to float and they can't talk or crawl or do anything else,''' Bode said on TODAY in August. "Now it's cool to see him successfully navigating such a dangerous situation that we were worrying about."

The family split time between homes in California and Montana over the summer as they continued to grieve Emmy's loss and enjoy their time together.

"Every day is a choice on how we want to continue forward and make sure that our kids are getting the best of us, of life,'' Morgan said. "Not to say it's easy — it's a battle every day to get up out of bed.

"To see them and to see the joy in their eyes, and to live vicariously through all of their daily experiences makes each day just a little bit easier."