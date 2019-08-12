Bode and Morgan Miller are expecting twins!

The former Olympic skier, 41, and the professional beach volleyball player, 32, made the happy announcement on TODAY Monday that they are expecting identical twin boys in the fall to add to their growing family.

Morgan and Bode Miller are expecting twins about a year after Morgan gave birth to their baby son. Stephen J. Cohen / WireImage

The couple has a 10-month-old son, Easton, who has helped them heal in the wake of the drowning death of their 1-year-old daughter, Emmy, in 2018.

The couple's children help with a sweet announcement that they will soon be adding two more siblings. Bode and Morgan Miller

Easton was born last October, four months after Emmy drowned in a neighbor's pool. The couple also have an older son, Nash, 4, and Bode has a daughter, Neesyn, 11, and son, Sam, 6, from previous relationships.

Morgan Miller shows off her baby bump, as she and husband Bode Miller are expecting twins in the fall. Bode and Morgan Miller

Their three older children helped console them in the dark times following their daughter's death.

"When they talk about her and share stories, they always have a smile on their face," Morgan told TODAY last year. "And they constantly remind us we're still here. And it allows us to bring our focus back to the things we still have to be incredibly grateful for."

Morgan also spoke about her conflicting feelings regarding being pregnant with Easton while mourning the loss of Emmy.

"That was my first concern," Morgan said. "Besides the fact of never being able to see my daughter again, it was, every time, how am I supposed to bring a new baby into this world without — with just losing my baby?"

Since the accident, the couple has been raising awareness and funding for charities that promote water safety education.

They had a bittersweet moment in April when Easton had his first swim lesson.

"I cried tears of hope watching my baby boy learn this life saving skill ... and then tears of sadness because it was all I had to do to keep my baby girl here,'' Morgan wrote on her Instagram story.