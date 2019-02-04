Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 4, 2019, 8:24 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Bryanna Cappadona

Bode and Morgan Miller's newest addition has brought their family so much joy at a time when they need it most.

Over the weekend, Morgan, who gave birth to their baby son, Easton Vaughn Rek Miller, on Oct. 5, took to Instagram to officially introduce the 4-month-old to the world.

"He is so special and has brought so much healing and hope," the mother wrote in part.

The couple has been grieving since the devastating drowning death of their daughter, Emeline "Emmy" Miller. Last June, the 19-month-old slipped out the back door of a neighbor's home in Orange County, California, and was discovered in a pool. She was rushed to a hospital but could not be resuscitated.

Easton was born in the fall, one month ahead of what would have been Emmy's second birthday.

"Our baby Emmy will never be replaced but man, has this little bundle allowed us to feel a small sense of peace and in a weird way, a connection between the heavens and earth," Morgan, a professional beach volleyball player, continued in her post.

An accompanying photo captures Easton perched happily on a sofa in his diaper, smiling big for the camera.

Last year was an emotional one for the Millers, who've been open about their journey since losing Emmy. In July, former Olympic skier Bode appeared with his wife on TODAY to talk about their mission to help other families be more vigilant about water safety.

"(Drowning is) the No. 1 way that you could potentially lose your kid. If it's No. 1 for me, I want to know about it," he said.

The couple has continued to honor their lost child since the tragedy last year. Morgan in December shared photos of the family's holiday portraits, including one of the couple and their children holding a framed picture of Emmy. Just after Christmas, Bode shared a photo of a favorite gift: a new pair of skis embellished with Emmy's photo.

"Guilt is a very painful thing," Morgan told TODAY in July. "And even though it's awful and living with it is terrible, and I hope and pray and beg that it gets easier, I am now much more aware in that area to make sure it doesn't ever happen again."