Bode Miller's wife on daughter's death: I pray 'no other parent feels this pain'

Bode Miller’s wife has spoken out for the first time since her daughter’s death to help raise awareness about child drownings and ensure “no other parent feels this pain.”

Professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck Miller took to Instagram to express her agony over losing her 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, who drowned after falling into a neighbor’s pool last month.

“It’s been 37 days since I’ve held my baby girl. I pray to God no other parent feels this pain,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her daughter.

Miller then named another mother whose son drowned on the very same day as Emeline. The mom, Nicole Hughes, shared her story in an online essay.

“My heart is with you @nicolehughes8 as we walk this journey together. And thank you @scarymommy for helping us spread awareness,” Miller said, reminding parents to keep their eyes on children every time they’re near a pool.

“Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4. We talk about vaccinations, car seats, organic foods, screen time, etc at length ... but not the number one risk your childrens’ lives face ... a silent killer,” she wrote. “It takes SECONDS. Please share and help us spread awareness. It’s the first step to preventing these types of tragedies.”

Miller and her former Olympic skier husband lost their daughter after their family attended a party at a neighbor’s home on June 9. Their children were playing in a nearby room when young Emmy slipped through a back door. She was discovered in a pool shortly later and rushed to a hospital. She passed away the next day.

The Millers have since shared several posts about their daughter, hoping to prevent similar tragedies. They also have worked to start a campaign to raise money for water safety education charities.

The couple also are parents to a 3-year-old son, and are expecting a third child in October. Bode Miller also has two additional children from previous relationships, a 5-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.