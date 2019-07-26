Bobby Brown wants his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, to know how much he misses her.

The singer took to Instagram on Friday, the four-year anniversary of Bobbi Kristina's tragic death at age 22, to pay tribute to his "baby girl."

"Every day I hold you close to my heart," Brown, 50, wrote in an emotional message. "I think about so many of the things you used to do, from a little girl to a beautiful young lady. I just smile! It reminds me of how much I miss my little girl more and more every day. So loved and so missed."

Bobby, who shared Bobbi Kristina with his late ex-wife, Whitney Houston, also mentioned the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, a nonprofit organization he founded in 2015 that offers help and resources for victims of domestic violence.

"In keeping the flame burning, our family has started The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House foundation that is doing great things to help others in need, the way you would have if you were here," he shared.

"Krissi, on this special day, we honor you, we love you and we shine a light on your memory," he concluded.

Bobby Brown with Whitney Houston and their daughter in 2004. Jim Ruymen / UPI via Alamy

Bobbi Kristina died on July 26, 2015, nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub inside the Georgia home she shared with her longtime partner, Nick Gordon. A medical examiner later determined she died as a result of being immersed in water and a drug intoxication.

Bobbi Kristina’s family accused Gordon in a lawsuit of giving her a “toxic cocktail” and putting her face-down in the water, allegations that Gordon denied. Gordon was ordered by a judge in November 2016 to pay $36 million in damages to Bobbi Kristina’s family.

Bobbi Kristina's death came three and a half years after her mother was found dead in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2012, at the age of 48.