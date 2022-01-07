Blue Ivy is practically the same height as her grandmom in 10th birthday tribute

Tina Knowles-Lawson is celebrating the special bond she shares with her oldest granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

In an emotional Instagram tribute she posted Friday in honor of Blue Ivy's 10th birthday, Knowles-Lawson called the little girl, whose mom is Knowles-Lawson's superstar daughter Beyoncé, her "Capricorn Twin."

"My beautiful Talented and super smart Granddaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things," she wrote next to a photo of her posing alongside Blue Ivy at the beach.

"Blue is my little Capricorn Twin," she continued. "I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready 😂three days later but we still share the bond. She reminds me that 'Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn.'"

She concluded her post by praising Blue Ivy for her intelligence and talent.

"Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!😂!😂 Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well!" she wrote.

"God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet, Beautiful Baby Blue. Happy Birthday," she added alongside heart and cake emoji.

It's hardly the first time Knowles-Lawson has gushed over Blue Ivy. Last January, Knowles-Lawson posted an Instagram photo of herself after Blue, then just 9, gave her a makeover.

The photo showed Knowles-Lawson posing in bright red lipstick that looked to be applied with precision. Her cheekbones appeared to be expertly highlighted, and her eyeliner, too, would have impressed a professional makeup artist.

“My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today,” Knowles-Lawson wrote in her caption. “She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face ❤️ Gonna save me a lot of money on makeup artist fees."

The photo came days after Knowles-Lawson posted a video showing how well Blue Ivy can dance. The cute clip, which was shot in a dance class, found the little girl busting a few fierce moves that looked right out of her mom's live concert choreography.

The following month, Knowles-Lawson shared another adorable video of Blue Ivy stealing the spotlight at a photo shoot for her mom’s Ivy Park fashion collection.

In the video, Blue makes a peace sign with her fingers and gracefully spins in a circle on one foot.

“My grandbaby Blue Ivy working it out swinging her hair, looking like a beautiful little super model!” Knowles-Lawson wrote in her caption.

Related: