Here's how to win a Flywheel home bike and help kickstart your resolutions this new year!

Blue Ivy looks so much like mom Beyonce in new pic for her 8th birthday

Happy birthday, Blue Ivy!

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Beyoncé's dad is celebrating his granddaughter Blue Ivy's eighth birthday!

Mathew Knowles took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable new photo of Blue Ivy in honor of her special day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7BwtpohNOp

The pic — which the proud grandpa jazzed up with animated effects — finds Blue Ivy looking school-ready in a bright orange top over a grey skirt with a cute cherry pattern. The little girl wears her hair long and straight and sports a backpack over her shoulders.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful and oldest granddaughter Blue Ivy ... Love, ⁣⁣⁣⁣Papa G," Knowles wrote.

Beyoncé and hubby Jay-Z welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012. The couple are also parents to 2-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy pose together last July at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Hollywood.Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

While Blue Ivy's recently started stepping out to events with her parents, her mom rarely shares photos of Blue Ivy's younger siblings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6xOswdHe9a

But fans were in for a treat last week when Beyoncé posted a year-in-review video on Instagram, which included a gorgeous portrait of the whole family decked out to the nines.

In the pic, little Sir sits on his dad's lap wearing a matching tuxedo, while Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Rumi look glamorous in white dresses.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6xGXRphaa-

Rumi and Sir also make an appearance around the 52-second mark in the video. The smiling twins are seen posing for a snap on their second birthday back in June. You can also see Sir toddling his way around the party in another blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment.

And now the family is celebrating another special day. Happy birthday, Blue Ivy!

Beyonce and Blue Ivy rock ‘Lion King’-inspired outfits to gala

June 3, 201900:33
Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a contributor for TODAY.com