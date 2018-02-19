Our favorite star at the NBA All-Star Game was Blue Ivy

share tweet pin email

There are few people who can steal the show from Beyonce, Queen Bey herself. But her daughter, Blue Ivy, is undeniably one of them.

At Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game, the mother-daughter duo sat courtside (along with Blue Ivy’s grandmother Tina Knowles and her husband, Richard Lawson), snapping selfies and adding to the frenzied energy surrounding the game itself.

Getty Images Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson attended The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Blue Ivy, 6, wore a pair of chic, round sunglasses, pint-sized distressed jeans, a black top and a black leather jacket to round out her rocker look. She also notably clasped a blue Louis Vuitton bag, one that retails for an eye-popping $1,820.

Beyonce didn’t skimp on her outfit either, pairing a bright yellow skirt with a brown hoodie and clear lace-up heels for the sporting event. The mom of three completed her outfit with a pair of small frames, which she wore for much of the evening.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage/Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Beyonce (L) and Blue Ivy Carter attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The glamorous duo snapped selfies and posed for photographs as they took in the game between Team LeBron James and Team Stephen Curry.

At one point, Blue Ivy even played with a basketball in her lap, smiling with delight.

What was perhaps most precious about the family outing, however, was that Blue Ivy’s cadre of loved ones made sure the little one stayed hydrated throughout the game, much the same way they had during the Grammys. Tina was spotted holding onto a juice box for her granddaughter, just as Beyonce had done for her at the Grammys earlier this year (right before Blue Ivy told her parents to simmer down).

Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson attend the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The All-Star Game was heavily attended by other A-list stars, including Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah, Jimmy Kimmel, Snoop Dogg, Spike Lee, Ludacris, Jack Nicholson, DJ Khaled, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, among others.

But in our point of view, it was the smallest one of them all, Blue Ivy, who took the spotlight.