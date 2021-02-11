Blake Shelton says he can't imagine his life without Gwen Stefani's kids

Blake Shelton is opening up about the special bond he shares with Gwen Stefani's kids.

During a Wednesday interview with K-FROG's "The Ride with Kimo & Heather," the "Minimum Wage" crooner, 44, said he takes his role as the soon-to-be-stepdad of Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, very seriously — although he and the boys still have plenty of fun together.

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now," Shelton said of Stefani's three sons. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

"There's definitely nothing easy about it. I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?" Shelton said of being a stepfather.

"I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes," he went on. "I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me. So, I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.

"But I also have a blast with it, I'm not going to lie," the singer continued. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing.

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now," he gushed.

Stefani shares her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. She and the Bush frontman called it quits in August 2015 after 13 years of marriage.

Stefani and Shelton, who split from ex-wife Miranda Lambert in July 2015, famously fell for one another months later while both were working as coaches on NBC's "The Voice."

The couple announced their engagement last October.

During his interview with K-FROG, Shelton shared his surprise over the popularity of the hilarious T-Mobile commercial he and Stefani shot for this year's Super Bowl.

"I haven't had so much reaction from anything I'd ever done, which I guess in some ways is kind of sad," Shelton joked about the ad, which pokes fun at the duo's unlikely romance.

"Over the years, winning an award or whatever lucky thing may have happened for me, my phone has never erupted like it did for that T-Mobile ad. And it was fun to film that," he said, adding that when he and Stefani first read the script for the ad, "we were cracking up."

"Because people to this day — and I'm one of them, by the way — can't wrap their head around the fact that Gwen Stefani is my girlfriend," Shelton added. "It is ridiculous, I admit that. I will admit it. I don't know what she's thinking but I'm glad that we did that and I had a chance to make myself there a little bit."