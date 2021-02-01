Blake Lively is calling on fashion brands to be more inclusive after she struggled to fit into clothes.

In an Instagram story on Friday, Lively recalled cobbling together separates to wear for a Jan. 2020 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. At the time, Lively, who shares three daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds, was several months postpartum.

Blake Lively pieced together separates for her Jan. 2020 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

“I put together a @lanvinofficial shirt and dress from @netporter to make this pretty outfit. Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn’t fit either,” Lively wrote. “So. Many.”

Though Lively looked stunning, she didn’t feel good about herself.

“It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what brands have to offer. It’s alienating and confusing. And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back,” Lively shared. “That body gave me a baby. And I was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect.”

“Game of Thrones” alum Sophie Turner, who shares 6-month-old daughter Willa with her husband, Joe Jonas, applauded Lively’s message.

“Yes @blakelively one more time for the people in the back!!” Turner wrote on her Instagram story.

In Friday’s post, Lively praised size inclusivity advocate Katie Sturino for “challenging brands to do better.”

“And she’s making meaningful progress,” Lively wrote. “She reminds me, we all can ask for better from the brands we love.”