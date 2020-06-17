Dad shares video of 10-year-old hiding from police car: 'It floored me'

A "heartbreaking" video shows a 10-year-old boy hiding from the police after the death of George Floyd.

In the now-viral clip, Eliah is playing basketball in front of his house when suddenly he spots a patrol car and ducks behind a vehicle.

As soon as the police are out of sight, Eliah, who lives in Trumbull, Connecticut, resumes dribbling the ball.

The footage was captured on a home security camera. Eliah’s dad, Stacey Pierre-Louis, shared it on Instagram last week.

“I was at work watching my son shoot hoops in the driveway when I caught this," Pierre-Louis wrote. "It floored me… I’ll save the dramatics, but growing up black or brown most of the time means fearing the police vs looking up to them. I live in an affluent neighborhood in Trumbull with a really good school system. This kid has all the opportunity to do/be whatever he wants unlike many kids who look like him because resources aren't made available. Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn't doing anything wrong?"

When Pierre-Louis asked Eliah why he hid from the police, the rising fifth grader replied, “because they killed George Floyd.”

Pierre-Louis was “stunned." He noted that Eliah doesn't see the news and they don't "talk negatively about police."

“I didn’t know what and still don’t know what to say to him to make it better,” Pierre-Louis wrote in his post.

The video has been viewed nearly 85,000 times and even captured the attention of NBA player LeBron James.

“Breaks my Heart!!” the athlete wrote on Twitter.

James isn’t alone in feeling that way. The post has received thousands of comments, with many people calling the video "heartbreaking."

“Makes me sad that our children have to live in fear,” one person wrote.