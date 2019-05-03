Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 3, 2019, 6:14 PM UTC By Rheana Murray

One North Carolina mom got a huge surprise — an 8-pound, 5-ounce surprise, to be exact — when she found out she'd given birth to a baby boy.

Nancy Ray, a 32-year-old mom of three in Raleigh, thought she was going to have another girl, since that's what the ultrasound technician told her and her husband, Will, weeks earlier.

That didn't happen.

Now a photo of the moment they found out the baby was a boy has gone viral.

"I was just holding her and saying how beautiful she was and when it was time to cut the cord, I turned the baby over and I said, 'What is that — is this a boy baby!?'" Ray told TODAY Parents. "The midwives said, 'Yes, we were waiting for you to see!' My husband runs over to check to make sure it was really a boy and he proceeds to literally fall on the floor. It was just hilarious. We were in shock on a lot of levels."

They named the boy Beaufort.

Ray, a wedding photographer, also has two daughters, ages 1 and 3.