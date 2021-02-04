Steve Irwin's family says he would have been 'insanely excited' to be a grandpa

Bindi Irwin says her late father, Steve Irwin, would have been a “good, good grandpa” to her baby girl.

The mom-to-be, 22, will soon give birth to her first child with husband Chandler Powell, and in a recent interview with "ET," she talked about how much her dad would have loved being a grandfather.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Steve Irwin — seen here in 2004 with his wife Terri, Bindi, and baby Robert — died in 2006 after he was stung by a stingray. Graeme Parkes / Newspix via Getty Images

"I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter,” she said. “He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect. But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."

Bindi’s mom, Terri Irwin, also said her late husband would have been “over the moon” to welcome his granddaughter — and she joked that being a grandpa wouldn’t have changed the late conservationist’s signature look.

"I will say one thing for sure is you would never have to wonder what he would've worn during any of the milestones,” she said. “He would've worn khaki to the wedding, khaki to everything."

Steve Irwin posed with Bindi Irwin — and a baby alligator — in this sweet throwback photo. Newspix via Getty Images

Bindi’s younger brother, Robert Irwin, also weighed in, saying his dad would be “insanely excited” about welcoming a new “wildlife warrior” to the family.

"I think it's really special that as a family we get to remember him, honor him in absolutely everything that we do," the 17-year-old said. "And make sure that that legacy never, ever dies no matter what. And now with a new little wildlife warrior taking on the charge, he would just be insanely excited. I can't even imagine. It'd be amazing!"

As her due date nears, Irwin has been posting plenty of adorable pregnancy updates on Instagram, including a sweet pic of her and Powell cradling her baby bump.

Irwin, who is a conservationist like her late father, has also been tracking the growth of her baby by comparing it to various animals at Australia Zoo.

“Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick,” she shared in one playful post from November.

In another post the previous month, Irwin noted that her daughter was “now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!”

In her latest interview, the mom-to-be joked that she is looking to the animal kingdom for inspiration when it comes to giving birth.

"I've watched so many giraffes give birth and mother giraffes actually give birth standing up and the poor little calf has to drop so far to the ground," she told "ET." "And you know it's a little bit terrifying when you watch that. So I figure, as long as it's easier than a giraffe birth, I'll be fine."