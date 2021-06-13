Bindi Irwin twins with newborn daughter Grace Warrior in side-by-side photos

Bindi Irwin's newborn daughter Grace Warrior is her mini-me!

The new mom shared an adorable side-by-side comparison of their baby photos showing just how much mother and daughter look alike.

Irwin, 22, cradled her daughter, who was born in March, in the first photo. The baby girl looked cozy in a hoodie towel wrap. For the second photo, Irwin shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby wearing a similar towel wrap and looking comfortable in the arms of her mother, Terri Irwin.

"Baby Grace Warrior & Baby Bindi Sue. Like mama like daughter. We both love our hoodie towels," Irwin wrote on Twitter.

Proud grandmother Terri Irwin loved seeing the sweet photos.

"You were the sweetest baby, Bindi, and now you’re the most wonderful mama to dear little Grace!" she replied on Twitter.

Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are clearly loving every moment of being new parents. The couple, who kept fans updated with ultrasound images and baby bump updates throughout their pregnancy, have been sharing cute photos of little Grace Warrior adjusting to her new surroundings.

In April, proud new uncle Robert Irwin, 17, shared several new family photos, including one of him beaming as he held his niece.

"Being Grace’s uncle is awesome!! I can’t wait to watch this little warrior grow up and take on the world - I reckon she’ll be running the zoo in no time!" he wrote on Instagram. "I feel so honored that I’ll get to share all the amazing experiences that I had growing up in a zoo, and teach her about everything from rescuing wildlife to caring for our family of animals!"

Baby Grace is already getting acquainted with the residents of the Australia Zoo. In May, her father shared a photo of Grace Warrior meeting a koala he held in his arms.

"2 months old," he wrote. "We have had lots of smiles, the best giggles and we’ve met a koala! We love you, Grace Warrior."