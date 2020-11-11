Bindi Irwin shares photo marking 20 weeks of pregnancy: 'The love I have is boundless'

Bindi Irwin’s pregnancy is moving right along.

The 22-year-old, who's been sharing regular updates along journey to motherhood, recently posted another photo on Instagram of herself showing off her baby bump next to husband Chandler Powell.

“Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick. The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless,” the first-time mom-to-be captioned the photo, which features Powell, 23, holding a sign that reads “20 weeks” and what appear to be emus in the background.

The oldest child of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin announced her pregnancy in August and has been keeping her fans in the loop since. In mid-September, she shared her first sonogram, and a little over a week later she revealed that she and Powell are expecting a girl.

She's also shared plenty of photos of her growing belly.

"Baby girl is doing great," she wrote, in part, last month alongside a picture of herself holding her bump.

Irwin and Powell have also had fun with the animals at the Australia Zoo while providing updates.

"Baby bump is getting bigger! We’re getting close to the halfway point and I think our Australia Zoo animal family is excited to meet our daughter next year. Even Forest the giraffe is wondering what’s happening!" she captioned a photo of herself and Powell next to a pair of giraffes.

In an emotional Instagram post in September, Irwin reflected candidly on the magnitude of welcoming a child into the world.

"Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still," she wrote. "This news would change the course of our future in the best way. ... In that short span of time the gorgeous baby I'm carrying became the most important part of our lives. It is such a blessing knowing that this tiny person has chosen us as parents."