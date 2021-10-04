See Bindi Irwin's favorite picture of 6-month-old daughter Grace

Bindi Irwin just shared a new picture of her husband, Chandler Powell, and their 6-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior — and it’s melting hearts.

“Favourite photo,” Irwin captioned the image, in which the infant is seen with her cheek pressed against her dad's and her tiny tongue sticking out.

“We love you so much,” Powell, 24, replied in the comments.

On Sunday, Irwin, 23, treated her Instagram followers to a snap of Grace striking the same goofy pose, while seated on a picnic blanket at the Australia Zoo.

The conservationist often refers to Grace as “Baby Wildlife Warrior," which is a tribute to her late father, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin. Irwin was just 8 years old when he passed away.

“My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior,’” Irwin explained in an interview with The Bump earlier this year. “Being a ‘Wildlife Warrior’ means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Last month, Irwin opened up about motherhood in a Facebook Live Audio.

“There is no description for the amount of love you can have in your heart. I mean, it’s like your heart grows to be able to fit this much love in,” she gushed. “The capacity of love that you can hold within is extraordinary. It’s so special.”

Irwin announced her first child’s arrival by writing on Instagram, “March 25 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter.’"

Related Video: