Bindi Irwin and her husband take baby Grace on a nature walk in new pic

Could they get any cuter?

Chandler Powell just shared another photo with wife Bindi Irwin and their baby girl, Grace, and it's simply adorable.

In the sweet shot, the new parents pose for a selfie with their newborn and their happy dog. The family appears to have ventured out on a fun nature walk, and it looks like Grace is right at home in the great outdoors, just like her parents.

Irwin commented with three heart emoji on her husband's post, and the couple's fans and friends also seemed to love the happy family photo. Actor Emmy Perry commented, "A perfect family," and Australian comedian and television host Rove McManus wrote, "You cuties!"

Powell and Irwin welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25.

Grace was born on the couple's wedding anniversary, and Irwin shared a sweet message for her little family in her Instagram post.

"Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," she wrote.

Ever since then, the couple have been delighting their fans with loads of photos of Grace, and Powell even recently joked that he's eagerly taken on the role of proud dad.

"2 weeks of happiness with my girls. And yes, I’m already that Dad who shares baby photos with everyone and I’m proud of it!" he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him holding his daughter next to his wife.

Just days ago, Irwin shared a video of the newborn to celebrate three weeks with her. “Your dad and I love you beyond description. Thank you for being the most beautiful light in our lives,” she wrote.

Her brother, Robert Irwin, has also joined in on the photo fun and has been taking his role as uncle very seriously. Last week, the 17-year-old shared a photo of himself holding Grace along with a sweet caption.

"Being Grace’s uncle is awesome!! I can't wait to watch this little warrior grow up and take on the world — I reckon she’ll be running the zoo in no time!" he wrote.