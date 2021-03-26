“Uncle Robert” has a nice ring to it.

On Friday, Robert Irwin, the sister of Bindi Irwin and the son of late conservationist Steve Irwin, shared a pair of photos on Instagram celebrating the birth of Grace, the baby girl that Bindi welcomed yesterday.

In the first snapshot, Robert’s sitting in a chair looking down at baby Grace who is wrapped in a blanket. The second picture features Bindi and husband Chandler Powell gazing at their daughter while they hold her.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace,” Robert captioned the pictures.

“This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much - I can’t wait for this exciting journey ahead!”

Bindi Irwin and Powell welcomed Grace on Thursday on the couple’s first wedding anniversary.

As excited as the new mom had been waiting for her baby’s arrival, she has also been thrilled at the prospect of her younger brother becoming an uncle.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing brother!” she wrote on Instagram for Robert's birthday last November, alongside some photos of the two of them on her wedding day when he walked her down the aisle.

“Your kind heart and fantastic sense of humour makes my every day. Our baby girl is going to love her ‘funcle’ (fun uncle) so very much. You’re one of the brightest lights the world has ever seen. I’ll always be here for you. Love you!”

A month before his birthday, Bindi, who revealed her pregnancy last August, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Robert, while noting he'd be an amazing uncle.

"Shoutout to my little brother (who definitely isn’t ‘little’ anymore) for being such an incredible friend," she captioned a photo of them hugging.

"You’re always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born. Love you."