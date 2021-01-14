Bindi Irwin recreates cute family photo with 3rd trimester bump

Bindi Irwin has always made sure to keep her late father Steve Irwin’s memory alive, and now she’s paying tribute to him as she awaits the arrival of her first child with husband Chandler Powell.

In a sweet post shared to Instagram Thursday, Bindi posted two pictures — one of her with her shirt lifted up to reveal her belly and Powell bending over to kiss it, and a second from when her own mother was expecting Irwin’s younger brother, Robert, about 17 years ago. In the throwback picture, Steve and Bindi Irwin kiss Terri Irwin’s belly.

“Recreating a very special moment,” Bindi captioned the photo with a heart emoji. “Third trimester love.”

Steve Irwin died at the age of 44 on Sept. 4, 2006, when a stingray stung him in the chest while he was snorkeling in Australia.

Bindi announced she was expecting in August 2020 and has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy ever since. In September she revealed they were expecting a girl.

"Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still," she wrote about learning of her pregnancy in an Instagram post.

"Our beautiful daughter is the light of our lives,” she wrote in late November. “Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents," she wrote. "I can’t wait for her to be here next year."

This past week, she shared another photo of Powell cradling her baby bump.

“All the love in the world,” she wrote.

