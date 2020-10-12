Bindi Irwin shares update on pregnancy: 'Baby girl is doing great'

Mom-to-be Bindi Irwin is showing off her baby bump!

Irwin, 22, shared a photo of herself on Instagram with her hand on her stomach.

"My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday," wrote Irwin, 22. "Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound she's incredibly energetic and always moving around."

Irwin also included an update on just how big the baby was, using her animal knowledge to make the comparison.

"She's now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum," she wrote, referring to an Australian marsupial that's about the size of a mouse. "Too cute!"

It's not the first time Irwin, whose dad was late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, has used animal comparisons to measure the size of her child. She first announced her pregnancy with husband Chandler Powell in August 2020.

In late September, when the couple announced that they were expecting a little girl, Irwin compared her little one to a hatchling Aldabra tortoise. A photo on Instagram shows her and Powell along with a full-grown Aldabra tortoise.

In another post from mid-September, where Irwin and Powell shared a photo of the baby's sonogram, Irwin said the baby was the size of a hummingbird.

The baby is due in 2021, but the expecting parents haven't shared a due date.

Throughout her pregnancy, Irwin has been open about the experience, talking candidly about just what being a mother means to her.

"Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still," Irwin wrote on Instagram in early September.

According to that Instagram post, Irwin hopes the baby will follow in her family's footsteps.

"It is such a blessing knowing that this tiny person has chosen us as parents," she wrote. "Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo team. I can’t wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes."