Bindi Irwin and her family are enjoying some quiet time away from it all.

“Spending time away from the world on our conservation property with my sweet girl and husband,” the new mom captioned an Instagram photo of her with her 4-month-old daughter, Grace, adding that the photo was taken by her husband, Chandler Powell.

Irwin, 23, also recently shared two cute pictures of her daughter on Instagram.

“This girl … loves a selfie 🥰,” Irwin wrote in the caption.

Irwin, 23, and Powell, 24, welcomed baby Grace in March. Since then, the new parents have been sharing heartwarming glimpses into their lives as new parents.

In one recent photo for Irwin’s birthday, Powell shared a pic of his wife introducing a smiling Grace to a sea creature, suggesting that their baby may already be following in her parents’ and grandparents’ nature-loving footsteps. Irwin, a conservationist herself, is the daughter of the late “Crocodile Hunter” and naturalist Steve Irwin.

“My favorite thing about you is your kind heart,” Powell wrote to his wife in the caption. “You dedicate each day to bringing happiness and love to everyone around you. Today it’s our turn to celebrate how incredible you are.”

Irwin and Powell have always been open when it comes to sharing snapshots from their lives as young parents. In June, however, Irwin announced that she would be taking a month-long break from social media to focus on her family.

“I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family,” she wrote in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. “I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media.”

She also hinted that she was stepping away temporarily for mental health reasons.

“Recently, I’ve had many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health,” she wrote. “Thank you for sharing and speaking your truth. To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day — I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed. Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times.”

After her month away from Instagram, Irwin returned to social media in mid-July with a sweet family photo of her and her husband cradling their daughter.

“Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us,” she wrote in the caption. “Can you believe she’ll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart.”