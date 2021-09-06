Bindi Irwin remembered her dad, "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, in a touching post on the 15th anniversary of his death.

The new mom of baby Grace Warrior, who's just over 5 months old, shared a beautiful picture of her daughter on Instagram with a heartfelt message about her late father.

"This sweetheart has been watching her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve," Irwin posted Sept. 4, sharing a picture of Grace wearing a monogramed Australia Zoo shirt and an adorable pink headband, along with an old photo of herself and her dad looking at shells on the beach.

"She lights up when she sees him on screen," she continued. "I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl. It’s been 15 years since he passed away. I hold on to the thought that he’s her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace Warrior."

Last Saturday marked the 15th anniversary of Steve Irwin's death. The "Crocodile Hunter" passed away at age 44 in 2006 after a stingray's barb punctured his chest while he was filming a documentary.

"He never thought he'd have a long life," Terri Irwin, his widow, revealed in a 2018 interview for the Australian TV series "Anh's Brush With Fame." "He always kind of had this sense his life would be cut short."

Bindi Irwin, 23, was just 8 years old when her father passed away and has said it's been "devastating" becoming a parent without her dad there to be a part of it.

Steve Irwin with his daughter, Bindi Irwin, and a 3-year-old alligator called "Russ" at Australia Zoo. Newspix via Getty Images

"It’s hard knowing that she’ll never get to actually meet (my dad), and it’s devastating because I’ll never get to watch that connection,” she said in a clip from Animal Planet in April. “But I cannot wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about Dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was."

Irwin's younger brother, Robert, 17, said his late dad would have been "insanely excited" to be a grandpa to baby Grace Warrior.

"I think it's really special that as a family we get to remember him, honor him in absolutely everything that we do," Robert said in an interview with "ET" in February. "And make sure that that legacy never, ever dies no matter what. And now with a new little wildlife warrior taking on the charge, he would just be insanely excited. I can't even imagine. It'd be amazing!"

Even before she gave birth, Bindi Irwin had picked out a nickname for her little one, "Baby Wildlife Warrior," which she said is a tribute to her dad and everything he stood for.

“My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior,’” Irwin explained in an interview with The Bump earlier this year. “Being a ‘Wildlife Warrior’ means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior.’”