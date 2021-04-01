Bindi Irwin marks 1 week since daughter's birth with new pics: 'Infinite love'

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell continue to bask in the afterglow of expanding their family.

Irwin, who recently welcomed their first child, a daughter named Grace, celebrated the little girl’s one-week birthday Thursday with a pair of sweet photos on Instagram.

“Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old. This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love,” the 22-year-old wrote.

In one picture, Irwin holds Grace while a grinning Powell looks down on her. The second picture features Grace with her eyes closed and a “One Week Old” sign on her.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's daughter, Grace, has captured her parents' hearts. bindisueirwin/Instagram

Irwin shared another close-up photo of Grace in her Instagram story.

“Our beautiful girl,” she captioned it.

Powell, 24, also marked the occasion on his Instagram page with a photo of all of them while Irwin holds Grace and as proud mom and dad smile at the camera.

“One week as a family of 3 My two beautiful girls make every day perfect,” he captioned the photo.

The couple named their baby Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, a tribute to Irwin’s late father, conservationist Steve Irwin. Even before giving birth, she said the “Warrior” moniker had taken hold.

“My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior,’” she told The Bump in February. “Being a ‘Wildlife Warrior’ means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior.’”