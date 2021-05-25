Bindi Irwin and husband share new pic of 2-month-old daughter with koala

Baby Grace is already 2 months old!

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, just shared some adorable, new photos of their daughter to mark the milestone.

Irwin, 22, posted a series of pics of the newborn sporting the most adorable koala onesie and a pink flower headband. In the sweet snapshots, Grace is lying down beside a wooden coaster that reads, "I'm two months old today. Crikey."

The new mom is clearly beaming with pride and added the following caption: "Two months old and our beautiful Grace Warrior is all smiles! She is the happiest little light in the world." Irwin also revealed that her daughter's cute outfit supports conservation efforts.

Powell, 24, also shared a stunning photo of his family. In the shot, the couple stands side by side as Powell holds an adorable koala for his daughter to see.

"2 months old 🐨 We have had lots of smiles, the best giggles and we’ve met a koala! We love you, Grace Warrior," he captioned the post.

Irwin gave the photo her seal of approval and added the following comment: "Our gorgeous little Wildlife Warrior princess."

Ever since Grace was born in March, her parents and uncle Robert Irwin have been delighting fans with plenty of photos of the infant. Last week, the younger Irwin shared a black-and-white shot of his niece, and his Instagram followers couldn't help but suggest that the baby looks just like her mother.

The couple's fans also had reason to swoon recently when Powell posted a photo of his wife and daughter with the caption: "My girls."

In April, the new parents took their daughter for a nature walk around the Australia Zoo with their dog, and they were all smiles while sharing their love for the great outdoors with their baby girl.

To celebrate Grace turning 1 month old, Irwin shared a few photos of the newborn rocking some awesome khakis and chilling with some turtles.

"We’re so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals," she captioned the post.