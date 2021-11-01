See what Bindi Irwin's baby daughter wore for her 1st Halloween

Bindi Irwin and her brood dressed up as hippies for Halloween — and their costumes are to tie-die for!

“Peace, love and koala hugs,” Irwin wrote on Instagram. “Wishing you a groovy Halloween from our family to yours.”

In the picture that was taken at the Australia Zoo, Irwin, 23 hold 7-month-old daughter, Grace, while her husband, Chandler Powell, cradles a koala. Everyone looks far-out and fabulous, but fans can’t get over Grace, who rocked a pair of heart-shaped shades and a flower crown that matched her mama's.

“Her lil sunnies!” one person commented.

Added another, “OMG she is is growing up so fast."

On Sunday, the conservationist treated her more than 4.7 million Instagram followers to a photo of Grace posing with pumpkins. In the image, the infant wears an Australia Zoo uniform with her name.

Irwin often refers to Grace as “Baby Wildlife Warrior,” which is a tribute to her late father, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin.

“My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior,'” she explained in an interview with The Bump earlier this year. “Being a ‘Wildlife Warrior' means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

In August, Irwin opened up about motherhood in a Facebook Live Audio.

“There is no description for the amount of love you can have in your heart. I mean, it’s like your heart grows to be able to fit this much love in,” she gushed. “The capacity of love that you can hold within is extraordinary. It’s so special.”

Irwin announced her first child’s arrival this spring by writing on Instagram, “March 25 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter.’"

