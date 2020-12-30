Just like Dad! Billy Joel shares video of 5-year-old daughter singing

Billy Joel’s daughter is a budding singer!

The “Piano Man” crooner shared an adorable Instagram video of his daughter, Della Rose, 5, singing “Happy Birthday” to her older half-sister, singer Alexa Ray Joel, who turned 34 on Tuesday.

Alexa Ray Joel is the daughter of the legendary musician and his ex-wife supermodel Christie Brinkley.

“Happy Birthday to our big sister @alexarayjoel. You have been singing us lullabies since we were born,” Billy Joel captioned his Instagram post. “We are so excited to finally get to sing to you on your birthday. We love you more than words can say!”

The Grammy winner, 71, welcomed Della Rose with his wife, Alexis Roderick, in 2015. The couple welcomed another daughter, Remy Anne, in 2017.

In his recent Instagram post, Billy Joel also shared some sweet photos of his oldest daughter bonding with her half-sisters as infants.

“Aww My Little Diva! Just caught that second & third pic in there, too… ;)” Alexa Ray Joel commented on her dad’s post. “Love you rosebud, thanks for serenading me.”

Della and Remy also serenaded their dad when he celebrated his 71st birthday earlier this year.

Take One. Happy Birthday Daddy. Love, Della 🎉 pic.twitter.com/J3Hj87ywOT — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) May 9, 2020

The “Uptown Girl” singer shared a video of Della singing “Happy Birthday” while walking down a hallway.

Take Two. Happy Birthday Daddy. Love, Remy 🎈 pic.twitter.com/D467ubzNBB — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) May 9, 2020

At the time, the proud dad also shared a video of Remy delivering her own best rendition of the birthday song.

“She’s got one set of pipes on her,” one fan replied to Billy Joel’s Twitter post of Della singing. “What would we expect, she’s your daughter.”

Back in December 2018, both Della and Alexa Ray Joel had the opportunity to join their famous dad onstage during a sold-out concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Della, 3 at the time, helped Joel perform his 1980 hit "Don't Ask Me Why" and sported pink Christmas pajamas for the occasion. Later on, Alexa Ray Joel, who's a professional musician, and her father sang "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" together.