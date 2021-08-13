'Grateful' Billy Joel shares photos of daughter for her 6th birthday

Billy Joel's daughter is 6!

The Piano Man, 72, wished his daughter Della Rose a happy birthday Thursday with a series of Instagram photos (including ones of her sister Remy Anne, 3) and good wishes.

"Happy 6th Birthday Della Rose!" he wrote in the caption. "On your birthday it reminds us of how grateful we are to have you in our lives. You and your sister have been our quarantine entertainment. There are no other people we would want to be stuck with at home!!! We love you more every day and year."

The pictures (make sure to click on the images to scroll through) are precious, featuring the girls clutching dolls, playing with a horse, hanging out at Hersheypark, and having fun at what looks like a pool-based birthday party featuring the girls in swimsuits posing with Dad and mom Alexis Roderick.

Missing, however, is older sister Alexa Ray, 35.

Billy Joel was joined onstage at a New York City concert in 2019 by daughters Della Rose and Alexa Ray, who sang "Happy Birthday" to him for his 70th. Myrna M. Suarez / Getty Images

As for Joel's mention that the girls were their quarantine entertainment, we imagine a lot of that probably involved singing. Clearly Della is taking after her famous rock star papa, crooning "Happy Birthday" to him for his birthday in May 2020, something she did for Alexa late in December that same year.

Joel and Della do seem to get on in a special way. In 2017 he told the Belfast Telegraph, "I hang out with her and watch her little wheels spin. And she's a hoot. She's a funny kid. She loves to laugh. I like to make her laugh."

