Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Billy Joel's fans got a sweet surprise this week when the legendary Piano Man brought two of his daughters onstage to perform duets with him.

Billy Joel watches as his 3-year-old daughter, Della Rose, hams it up onstage. Myrna M. Suarez / Getty Images

The legendary musician's adorable 3-year-old daughter, Della Rose — with wife Alexis Roderick Joel — joined her famous dad to sing his 1980 hit "Don't Ask Me Why" at his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert Wednesday.

The tiny singer looked adorable in pink Christmas jammies that featured a smiling Mrs. Claus. How she held the microphone is a mystery — it's nearly as tall as she is! Maybe it's just in her genes?

Della Rose also made an appearance at her dad's 100th Lifetime Performance at Madison Square Garden in July. Myrna M. Suarez / WireImage

Joel's official photographer, Myrna Suarez, shared an Instagram photo of the proud papa, 69, getting a kick out of his little one as she hams it up next to him.

Joel and his wife are also parents to a 1-year-old daughter, Remy Anne.

Alexa Ray Joel joined her dad onstage Wednesday for a duet of the holiday classic "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas." Myrna M. Suarez / Getty Images

Later during the concert, part of Joel's residency at the venue, his 32-year-old daughter, musician Alexa Ray Joel, helped her dad perform the holiday classic "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

No jammies for Alexa Ray, whose mom is Joel's ex-wife Christie Brinkley. She opted for an eye-catching black gown.

"A super last-minute, surprise moment with Pop at The Garden," the younger singer captioned the first of several black-and-white videos she shared of the sweet duet.

The videos find father and daughter trading off on the famous song's verses and harmonizing on its memorable chorus, as a trumpeter plays elegantly behind them.

Alexa Ray gushed in one caption, "Happy Holidays, From Me N’ Pop!"

Happy holidays, indeed!