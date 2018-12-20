Get the latest from TODAY
Billy Joel's fans got a sweet surprise this week when the legendary Piano Man brought two of his daughters onstage to perform duets with him.
The legendary musician's adorable 3-year-old daughter, Della Rose — with wife Alexis Roderick Joel — joined her famous dad to sing his 1980 hit "Don't Ask Me Why" at his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert Wednesday.
The tiny singer looked adorable in pink Christmas jammies that featured a smiling Mrs. Claus. How she held the microphone is a mystery — it's nearly as tall as she is! Maybe it's just in her genes?
Joel's official photographer, Myrna Suarez, shared an Instagram photo of the proud papa, 69, getting a kick out of his little one as she hams it up next to him.
Joel and his wife are also parents to a 1-year-old daughter, Remy Anne.
Later during the concert, part of Joel's residency at the venue, his 32-year-old daughter, musician Alexa Ray Joel, helped her dad perform the holiday classic "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."
No jammies for Alexa Ray, whose mom is Joel's ex-wife Christie Brinkley. She opted for an eye-catching black gown.
"A super last-minute, surprise moment with Pop at The Garden," the younger singer captioned the first of several black-and-white videos she shared of the sweet duet.
The videos find father and daughter trading off on the famous song's verses and harmonizing on its memorable chorus, as a trumpeter plays elegantly behind them.
Alexa Ray gushed in one caption, "Happy Holidays, From Me N’ Pop!"
Happy holidays, indeed!