Billy Joel reveals he's going to be a dad again at age 68

The Piano Man will soon be the Piano Dad — again!

Billy Joel confirmed to TODAY that he and wife Alexis Joel are expecting their second child together.

"We're due next month," the 68-year-old said in an interview with The Belfast Telegraph.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Della Rose, in August of 2015, and he's already hoping the new bundle of joy will take after his or her big sister in one important way.

Getty Images Billy Joel is expecting his second child with wife Alexis Joel.

"This one is pretty good,” he told the publication when his wife brought their now 2-year-old into the room. "She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.”

The singer-songwriter and his equestrian bride married in 2015, one month before Della Rose arrived in their lives.

While the baby-on-the-way will be their second together, Joel will be becoming a father for the third time.

He also has a 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Congratulations to the growing family!