Billy Joel is a dad again! Musician welcomes 3rd daughter at age 68

share tweet pin email

Billy Joel is a dad again!

Just a few days after revealing in an interview that his wife Alexis Joel, 35, was expecting, the "Piano Man" singer, 68, welcomed his third daughter, Remy Anne, into the world.

In an Instagram posted Monday night on Joel's official Instagram account, he gave all the details about the little girl, who was born on Sunday:

Remy is the couple's second child; daughter Della Rose arrived in August, 2015, just one month after Joel and Roderick tied the knot. Joel's first daughter is Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and her mom is his ex-wife Christie Brinkley. Joel has been married four times.

According to People magazine, both Joel and Alexa Ray were in the delivery room to lend support as Alexis gave birth.

Remy Anne seems to have arrived just a little early; Joel noted in his interview with The Belfast Telegraph that "we are due next month."

Getty Images Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel in New York in 2013.

He also said in the interview that his now 2-year-old Della Rose was a constant companion. "I hang out with her," he said, "and watch her little wheels spin. She's a hoot. She's a funny kid. She loves to laugh. I like to make her laugh."

And now he's got a whole new little one to entertain! Congratulations to the happy couple.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.