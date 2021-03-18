Billy Idol is a doting grandpa and we are here for it

Peroxided-spikey-haired punk rocker Billy Idol has become an unexpected source of cute baby content since he welcomed his first grandchild — and his fans can't get enough.

Last week, Idol, who is known for eighties anthems including "White Wedding," and "Dancing With Myself," shared an Instagram video of 9-month-old Poppy Rebel crawling up a flight of stairs.

“That’s it!” the British musician proudly exclaims when she reaches the top.

In another clip, the little girl is shown bouncing around to Idol’s “Rebel Yell” — a song she shares a name with.

Poppy Rebel, who is the child of Idol’s daughter, Bonnie Blue Broad, is also a major fan of her grandpa’s “Mony Mony” cover. Earlier this month, Idol shared footage of the infant rocking out to the 1981 hit while seated in a bouncer toy. The performance starts as a solo, but she is soon joined by her mom and a dancing Idol. All three are dressed in edgy black — but Poppy Rebel's thigh-high boots steal the show.

“OMG I have always been a huge Billy Idol fan and these videos really make me love his music in a whole new way and really make me smile,” wrote one person in the comments.

Added another, “I love seeing the 3 generations. So stinking cool.”

In an Instagram post captioned, “POPPY WALK,” Idol, who is wearing a face mask, gently guides the baby around his backyard.

“Is the ground too cold?” Idol asks, when she sits down on the ground for a quick rest.

Idol is likely in Poppy Rebel withdrawal. He lives in California and Poppy Rebel is currently in Texas.

“We are flying back to Texas today,” Poppy Rebel’s mom wrote on Instagram on March 10. “Poppy is excited to see her dad. She misses him so much!”

Related: