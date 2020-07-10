Billionaire Bernie Ecclestone is a dad again at age 89

Bernie Ecclestone is a dad again at age 89.

The British billionaire, who made a fortune running the Formula One Group, welcomed his first child with wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, earlier this month. The couple named their newborn son Ace.

It's the first child for Flosi and the fourth for Ecclestone. Baby Ace joins big sisters Deborah, 65, Tamara, 36 and Petra, 31.

The new parents appeared on British television this week where Ecclestone shared his thoughts on becoming a father again later in life. He said one difference is now that he's no longer running his business empire, he'll be able to spend quality time at home with Ace.

"Now I have a lot more time so I can spend a lot more time with him," Ecclestone said.

Flosi said her husband "helps" with the baby and "looks after him," but the octagenarian chimed in to add that there are two things he won't do — changing diapers and waking up in the night to feed Ace.

"I do whatever is necessary when it's necessary. At the moment it’s not necessary ⁠— that's what wives are for," he said.

Ecclestone's comment led to some online backlash.

"I don't think so matey. If you're young enough at 89 to have another child in this day & age, you're "young" enough to pull your weight & do your dad duties too," said one Twitter user.

"Cringing at this interview. Misogyny at its finest!" another person commented on Twitter.

Ecclestone also has more recent experience being around babies. He has three grandchildren from his daughter Petra and one from daughter Tamara, which by the way, makes Ace an instant uncle of four.