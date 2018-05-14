share tweet pin email

Last year, Billie Lourd faced her first Mother's Day without mom Carrie Fisher, and this year, the actress marked the occasion with a message to anyone who spent the holiday in a "less than perfect way."

Lourd shared a sweet flashback photo on Instagram showing her smiling and holding her mom in a tight hug.

"This one goes out to anyone having a less than perfect Mother’s Day today," she wrote in the caption. "We are not alone."

She added, "Sending all my love and strength to anyone who needs it."

ℹ️ ♏️ℹ️💲💲 ✌🏼🅾️⛎ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Dec 15, 2017 at 9:01am PST

For the former "Scream Queens" star, the show of support was also a means of returning a favor.

Fisher died in December of 2016, at the age of 60, just one day before the death of her own mother, stage and screen star Debbie Reynolds.

After the double loss, Lourd explained how much she appreciated the uplifting messages she received from fans and followers.

She wrote that prayers and kind words had "given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," and added, "Your love and support means the world to me."