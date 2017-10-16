Watch Bill Murray help couple announce pregnancy at baseball game

share tweet pin email

This is one of the most exciting pregnancy announcements to hit social media since a veiled Beyoncé posed in front of a floral wreath last February.

Bill Murray, the actor, comedian, party crasher and engagement-photo crasher, helped an expectant couple reveal their pregnancy to their parents by filming a video at a recent Chicago Cubs playoff game.

In the clip, Murray looks directly into the camera and says, “Hey, I got news for you ... you’re going to be grandparents!”

The dad-to-be, Robbie Schloss, who posted the video on his Instagram page, adds, “We’re having a baby!”

Schloss explained to TODAY in an email that he and his wife, Kirsten, were sitting next to Murray behind home plate during the Oct. 9 game at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

“We talked casually during the game and he playfully switched glasses with Kirsten for a minute since his shades make the entire stadium turn blue,” he wrote.

After the Cubs won the game, Schloss asked Murray — a devoted Cubs fan who sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” to the crowd during the seventh-inning stretch — for a favor.

“I told Bill I needed him to make our pregnancy announcement. Kirsten struggled with fertility so we had decided not to make it public at first but this was too fun to pass up,” Schloss said. “Bill gladly recorded the message for us and we got a few cheers from the crowd still standing around us.”

Needless to say, the couple’s families got a big kick out of the video. Schloss noted in the caption of his video that his parents cried.

“My father-in-law is a longtime Cubs fan so it was pretty awesome sending (the video) to him,” Schloss told TODAY. Even more awesome than the Cubs’ World Series championship last season, we bet.

The child is due next April. Congrats to Schloss and his wife on their happy news!

